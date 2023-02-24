Tennessee suspends coach Tony Vitello over NCAA violation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has suspended baseball coach Tony Vitello for the Volunteers’ weekend series with Dayton while university officials, Vitello and the NCAA handle a violation in the program. Officials announced the suspension just before the Volunteers started the set with Dayton. The Vols are ranked as high as No. 3 in one major poll. Josh Elander is replacing Vitello as acting head coach. Tennessee says an update will be provided Monday and that Vitello has acknowledged his mistake. The university cited NCAA bylaws for not providing any further details.

