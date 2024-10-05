Tennessee State uses 2nd-half comeback to beat Lindenwood 24-20

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Draylen Ellis threw for a touchdown and Tevin Carter ran for two scores and Tennessee State rallied to beat Lindenwood 24-20. Lindenwood fumbled it away three times with the final gaffe on its last offensive play. At its own 20 with 56 seconds remaining, on a designed quarterback draw, Nate Glantz ran for 11 yards and coughed it up after getting hit. Ellis threw a 74-yard scoring pass to CJ Evans near the midway point of the third quarter and James Lowery added a 40-yard field goal near the end of it to reduce the deficit to four. Carter’s 1 yard run with 7:21 was the go-ahead score.

