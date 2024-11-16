Tennessee State takes early lead and holds off Gardner-Webb 23-20

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Draylen Ellis thew for 220 yards and two touchdowns, Jaden McGill rushed for 100 yards and another score, and Tennessee State beat Gardner-Webb 23-20. Tennessee State scored on the game’s first drive and Bryant Williams made it 13-0 after catching a 17-yard pass from Ellis. Gardner-Webb blocked the second point-after attempt and ran it back for two points. Gardner-Webb was within 13-12 late in the third quarter before Tennessee State scored the next 10 points in the fourth, the last on a 30-yard field goal by James Lowery with 4:33 to go

