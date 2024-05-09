Tennessee State hires San Antonio assistant Candice Dupree as new women’s coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State has hired seven-time WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree as the Tigers’ new women’s basketball coach. Athletic director Mikki Allen announced the move Thursday. Dupree is the program’s 13th coach all-time. Dupree played 16 seasons in the WNBA as the sixth overall pick in the 2006 draft out of Temple. She played for Chicago, Phoenix, Indiana, Seattle and Atlanta in her career. Dupree then took part in the NBA’s assistant coach program before working with San Antonio as a player development assistant. She says it’s an honor to be entrusted with upholding TSU’s tradition while embracing an evolving sports landscape.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.