Tennessee State blocks game-tying field goal attempt to hold off UAPB in Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Grant and Demeatric Crenshaw each scored on short touchdown runs and Tennessee State got a bonus touchdown in an unlikely manner, defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 24-14 in the 34th Southern Heritage Classic. The Tigers built a 17-0 lead through three quarters but had to hold on in the final minute when UAPB lined up for a tying 31-yard field goal attempt. The kick was blocked in the middle of the line and James Green scooped up the ball, broke a tackle and raced 92 yards for a touchdown.

