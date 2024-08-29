Tennessee rewards athletic director Danny White with pay raise, contract incentives

Tennessee athletic director Danny White has a new contract extension bumping his pay to $2.75 million a year and extending his deal into 2030 with incentives included if the Vols reach the new College Football Playoffs along with rewards for teams winning Southeastern Conference titles and reaching the NCAA Tournament. Chancellor Donde Plowman announced the new deal which was signed earlier this month. It’s a reward for White with Tennessee winning the SEC regular-season title in men’s basketball and the program’s first national championship in baseball. Plowman first hired White away from Central Florida in January 2021. He is responsible for a dramatic overhaul of the Volunteers’ athletic program.

