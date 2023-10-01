Tennessee receiver Bru McCoy has surgery to repair a displaced fracture of his right ankle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy underwent surgery Sunday to repair a displaced fracture of his right ankle, the university announced. McCoy was hurt in the second quarter of the Volunteers 41-20 win over South Carolina on Saturday night. He caught a pass from Joe Milton and his leg bent as he was tackled by two Gamecock defenders. He was carted off the field and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The 23-year-old had 17 catches for 217 yards and one touchdown in five games this year. He transferred from Southern California last year.

