Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava hurt late in half against Mississippi St, doesn’t return for 3rd quarter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava suffered an upper-body injury late in the first half against Mississippi State and did not return after halftime. Iamaleava was hurt when Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith hit him as he released a pass. Iamaleava was 8 of 13 for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Backup Gaston Moore started the third quarter in his place. The Volunteers led 20-7 at half. The Vols play at No. 3 Georgia next week.

