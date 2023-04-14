Tennessee QB Joe Milton ready to lead high-powered offense

Sixth-year Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton will get the chance to showcase how much he’s grown in the upcoming season. Milton’s former roommate Hendon Hooker took Milton’s job in 2021. Milton now has it back. The 23-year-old stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 242 pounds. He is flexible and has a powerful arm. New Vols offensive coordinator Joey Halzle says he’s working with Milton on underneath and mid-range throws. Freshman Nico Iamaleava is the likely backup when the season starts Sept. 2 in Nashville, Tennessee, against Virginia.

