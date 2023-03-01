Tennessee PG Zakai Zeigler suffers season-ending knee injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. The 12th-ranked Volunteers announced that Zeigler tore his left ACL in Tuesday night’s win over Arkansas. Zeigler is leading the Southeastern Conference in assists, averaging 5.4 a game. He’s also tied for second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.7 points, while leading the team and ranking in the SEC’s top 5 in steals. Zeigler is one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.