Tennessee holds off Louisiana-Lafayette 58-55 in NCAA opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyreke Key scored 12 points, Jahmai Mashack added 11 and fourth-seeded Tennessee survived a late scare to hold off Louisiana-Lafayette 58-55 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Ragin’ Cajuns whittled an 18-point deficit to three in the final minute, but the Volunteers closed it out by forcing tough shots and making just enough free throws. Tennessee advanced to face fifth-seeded Duke in the East Region’s second round at Orlando, Florida. The Blue Devils routed No. 12 seed Oral Roberts 74-51 earlier Thursday. Jordan Brown led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 16 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.