Tennessee guard Kaiya Wynn will miss season with torn Achilles tendon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell has announced that guard Kaiya Wynn is expected to miss the season after tearing her right Achilles tendon. The 6-foot senior from Nashville was hurt Oct. 18 in practice. Tennessee said in a release that Wynn will have surgery and seek a medical redshirt to play the 2025-26 season with the Lady Vols. She was one of only five Lady Vols to play all 33 games last season. Wynn was coming off her best season in most categories after coming off the bench last season.

