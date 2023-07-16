Tennessee football to vacate wins from 2019-20 for NCAA violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s football program must vacate all 11 of its wins from the 2019 and 2020 seasons under coach Jeremy Pruitt as part of penalties handed down by the NCAA for multiple violations. A school spokesman confirmed the Vols’ eight wins in 2019 and three in 2020 will be vacated and will be reflected in the program’s record book. Pruitt’s final record is now 5-19 and the school’s all-time record is 856-410-53. The vacated wins are part of the penalties from the NCAA from a report that outlined more than 200 violations during Pruitt’s three-year tenure in Knoxville.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.