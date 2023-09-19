Tennessee extends men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes’ contract through 2027-28

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has extended basketball coach Rick Barnes’ contract through the 2027-28 season. That should help ensure he finishes his career with the Volunteers. Athletic director Danny White on Tuesday announced the extension that adds a year onto Barnes’ contract. There’s no change in the coach’s supplemental pay of $5.75 million for each of the final two seasons. White said it was a thrill to keep building the program that Barnes has developed. Barnes turned 69 in July. He is going into his ninth season at Tennessee. He is 21 wins away from 800 for his career and ranks 15th for most Division I wins.

