Tennessee extends athletic director Danny White’s contract

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman has announced a contract extension for athletic director Danny White. The announcement comes a day after the Volunteers disclosed a big pay raise for football coach Josh Heupel. Plowman announced that White agreed to an extension starting at $2.2 million a year with an annual pay raise of 5%. That’s an increase from his original $1.8 million salary. The chancellor said White’s innovative leadership has created a championship culture and excellence across all sports in record time. White was hired in January 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.