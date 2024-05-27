Tennessee earns No. 1 national seed for NCAA baseball tournament after sweeping SEC titles

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament champion Tennessee is the No. 1 national seed for the NCAA baseball tournament. The 64-team event opens with 16 regionals Friday. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 14. The Volunteers haven’t lost consecutive games since mid-March and are the only team in the country to win 50 games three of the past four years. They will try to become the first No. 1 national seed to win the title since Miami in 1999, the year the NCAA went to the current tournament structure.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.