Tennessee DE James Pearce arrested after traffic stop, according to published report

By The Associated Press
FILE - Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr., right, sacks Virginia quarterback Tony Muskett, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. A report says Pearce was arrested after disobeying police instructions during a traffic stop. According to a Knoxville, Tenn., police report obtained by Knox News, police clocked Pearce driving a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 63 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee defensive end James Pearce was arrested on traffic charges after a stop on Monday, according to a published report. Knoxville police wrote in a report obtained by the Knoxville News Sentinel that police clocked the All-SEC first-team selection driving a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 63 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police wrote in the report that the sport-utility vehicle had expired temporary tags and that Pearce failed to provide identification or proof of insurance. According to the report, officers also found that Pearce had a suspended license in North Carolina. Pearce was charged with speeding, driving on a suspended license, failure to present insurance, registration improperly displayed and improper window tinting.

