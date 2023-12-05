Tennessee DE James Pearce arrested after traffic stop, according to published report

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee defensive end James Pearce was arrested on traffic charges after a stop on Monday, according to a published report. Knoxville police wrote in a report obtained by the Knoxville News Sentinel that police clocked the All-SEC first-team selection driving a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 63 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police wrote in the report that the sport-utility vehicle had expired temporary tags and that Pearce failed to provide identification or proof of insurance. According to the report, officers also found that Pearce had a suspended license in North Carolina. Pearce was charged with speeding, driving on a suspended license, failure to present insurance, registration improperly displayed and improper window tinting.

