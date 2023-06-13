Tennessee clinches final spot in College World Series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Drew Beam struck out seven in six innings, Zane Denton hit a three-run blast in the fifth and Tennessee beat Southern Miss 5-0 to clinch the final spot in the College World Series. Tennessee (43-20) advances to Omaha for the second time under coach Tony Vitello. The Vols will face LSU on Saturday. Beam got the start after a four-hour rain delay. He left in the seventh after allowing back-to-back hits, but Chase Burns ended the threat with consecutive strikeouts. Burns secured his second save of the season after striking out four in 2 2/3 innings. Maui Ahuna capped the scoring in the seventh with a solo home run. Southern Miss (46-20) was attempting to extend the career of long-time coach Scott Berry, who is retiring with 528 wins.

