Tennessee clinches final spot in College World Series

By The Associated Press
Tennessee pitcher Drew Beam throws during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Southern Mississippi, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rogelio V. Solis]

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Drew Beam struck out seven in six innings, Zane Denton hit a three-run blast in the fifth and Tennessee beat Southern Miss 5-0 to clinch the final spot in the College World Series. Tennessee (43-20) advances to Omaha for the second time under coach Tony Vitello. The Vols will face LSU on Saturday. Beam got the start after a four-hour rain delay. He left in the seventh after allowing back-to-back hits, but Chase Burns ended the threat with consecutive strikeouts. Burns secured his second save of the season after striking out four in 2 2/3 innings. Maui Ahuna capped the scoring in the seventh with a solo home run. Southern Miss (46-20) was attempting to extend the career of long-time coach Scott Berry, who is retiring with 528 wins.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.