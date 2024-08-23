Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello signs new 5-year contract after national title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello has signed a new five-year contract after leading the Volunteers to a national championship. Athletic director Danny White announced the deal on Friday. It runs through June 30, 2029. The Volunteers won their first College World Series title this spring, and Vitello earned multiple national coach of the year honors. Terms of the deal weren’t announced. The Vols made it to the CWS finals for the first time since the 1951 team lost to Oklahoma in the championship game. They beat Texas A&M 6-5 in the decisive Game 3.

