Tennessee and Florida make it back to the College World Series, Georgia evens series with NC State

Tennessee decisively ended Evansville’s surprise run in the NCAA Tournament and Florida outlasted Clemson in a wild five-hour game. Now the Southeastern Conference rivals are headed back to the College World Series. The Volunteers homered seven times in the first five innings and went on to a 12-1 victory over Evansville. Michael Robertson, Florida’s No. 9 hitter, sliced a ball into the left-center gap to bring home two runs in the 13th and deliver an 11-10 walk-off win. North Carolina, Florida State and Virginia swept their super regionals Saturday to lock up spots in the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.