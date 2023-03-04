Tenn Tech women top Little Rock 54-46 for 11th NCAA berth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Kiera Hill had 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for her first double-double of the season to lead Tennessee Tech to its 11th NCAA Tournament and first since 2000 with a 54-46 win over top-seeded Little Rock in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship game. The third-seeded Golden Eagles, who lost to the Trojans twice during the season, held the Trojans to 34% shooting, including 0 for 6 from 3-point range, and had a 37-26 rebounding advantage. Tia Harvey had 13 points, who had a 13-game winning streak snapped after going 4 of 15 in the final 10 minutes. Leading scorer and OVC Player of the Year Sali Kourouma (17.2 ppg) was held to six points in 12 minutes before fouling out with 3:15 to play. Her team was 18-0 in games she played this season.

