Ten-man PSG wins 2-0 at Marseille to keep 12-point lead in French league, Brest moves back into 2nd

PARIS (AP) — Leader Paris Saint-Germain gave Marseille a lesson in clinical soccer and beat its bitter rival 2-0 in the French league’s “Le Classique” despite playing with 10 men for over half the match. PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made big saves after the interval when Marseille forwards tried their best to make the most of Lucas Beraldo’s red card in the 39th minute. PSG kept its 12-point lead at the top. It had just three shots on target but scored twice on the break with second-half goals from Vitinha and Gonçalo Ramos. Forward Romain Del Castillo scored a late goal as Brest moved back into second place and stayed on course for a Champions League spot with a 1-0 win at Lorient.

