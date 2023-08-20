Ten-man Lille earns first win of season by downing Nantes 2-0 in French league

LILLE, France (AP) — Jonathan David and Adam Ounas have scored to give 10-man Lille its first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Nantes in the French league. David opened the scoring in the 66th minute by converting a rebound after Nantes goalkeeper Remy Descamps had saved a header from Remy Cabella. The Canada striker also hit the bar with an effort from the edge of the box in the 43rd. Lille was down to 10 men in the 78th when Alexsandro fouled Nantes substitute Kader Bamba, who was bearing down on goal. But Ounas sealed the win by curling a shot off the post in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

