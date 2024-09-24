Ten Hag worried about ‘almost unavoidable’ risk of injuries in congested schedule

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has warned of more injuries to top soccer players because of a growing number of games on their schedule. Manchester City midfielder Rodri limped out of Sunday’s English Premier League clash with Arsenal because of a knee injury. Other top players Kevin De Bruyne and Martin Odegaard have been sidelined in the early weeks of the season. Rodri’s injury came days after he voiced concerns about an increasingly congested schedule and says players are close to taking strike action.

