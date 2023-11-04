Ten Hag says Rashford going to a nightclub party after United’s heavy City defeat was ‘unacceptable’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says it was “unacceptable” for Marcus Rashford to go to a nightclub party after the team’s humiliating 3-0 derby defeat at home to Manchester City on Sunday. Reports emerged the day after the match that the England international, who turned 26 on Tuesday, had gone to a nightclub in Manchester for a pre-arranged birthday party hours after the Old Trafford loss in the Premier League. Ten Hag said Friday he had spoken to Rashford and the player apologized. Ten Hag says it will not impact Rashford’s availability for Saturday’s crunch Premier League trip to Fulham. Eighth-place United has lost five of its 10 league games this season.

