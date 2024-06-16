Ten Hag says he knew Manchester United spoke to other managers before deciding to keep him

Erik ten Hag says he was aware that Manchester United had spoken to other managers before the Premier League club decided to stick with the Dutchman after a difficult season. Ten Hag said he was on holiday in Ibiza when members of the United hierarchy arrived to inform him they wanted him to remain as United manager. Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel and England manager Gareth Southgate were among those linked with the position after United finished eighth in the Premier League last season. Ten Hag says: “As in any organization, it is wise to evaluate. Manchester United did that too. The new owner (Jim Ratcliffe) is new to football, he has taken his time.”

