Ten Hag relying on ‘common sense’ of Man United owners when they decide his fate

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has offered a defense of their worst season in decades and argues that ownership will be sympathetic at the end of the campaign. United hosts title-chasing Arsenal on Sunday and sits outside the automatic European places. Ten Hag’s team faces Manchester City in the FA Cup final but even a victory might not save his job. Dutch countryman Louis van Gaal won the 2016 FA Cup and was fired two days later. Ten Hag was asked if he’s concerned about a repeat scenario. He replied, “No, I think they have common sense.” He adds, “No team will perform when you have so many injuries in key areas.”

