Ten Hag questioned about Man United player unrest and transfer dealings with his agent

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erik ten Hag’s second season at Manchester United is not going to plan. Three defeats in the Premier League already have left his team a long way off the pace at the top of the standings. And United’s return to the Champions League ended in a 4-3 loss at Bayern Munich. Now Ten Hag has had to deal with reports of unrest among his players and faced questions about the influence of agent Kees Vos in terms of the club’s transfer dealings. Vos is Ten Hag’s agent and his Sports Entertainment Group also represents $82 million signing Rasmus Hojlund and negotiated Sofyan Amrabat’s deadline day loan move from Fiorentina.

