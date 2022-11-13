Ten Hag hails culture change after United secures late win

By MATTIAS KARÉN The Associated Press
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United at the Craven Cottage stadium in London, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Leila Coker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Leila Coker]

LONDON (AP) — Erik ten Hag says the goal that sent Manchester United into the World Cup break on a high note shows the progress made by his team in recent months. In the last Premier League game before Qatar, substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored a stoppage-time winner that secured a 2-1 victory at Fulham as United strengthened its grip on fifth place. A poor start under Ten Hag saw United lose its first two games but the team is now three points off fourth-place Tottenham with a game in hand. Ten Hag talked up the team’s “togetherness,” knowing perhaps Cristiano Ronaldo would launch a scathing attack on the manager and the club hours later. Aston Villa beat Brighton 2-1 in the other game.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.