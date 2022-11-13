Ten Hag hails culture change after United secures late win

LONDON (AP) — Erik ten Hag says the goal that sent Manchester United into the World Cup break on a high note shows the progress made by his team in recent months. In the last Premier League game before Qatar, substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored a stoppage-time winner that secured a 2-1 victory at Fulham as United strengthened its grip on fifth place. A poor start under Ten Hag saw United lose its first two games but the team is now three points off fourth-place Tottenham with a game in hand. Ten Hag talked up the team’s “togetherness,” knowing perhaps Cristiano Ronaldo would launch a scathing attack on the manager and the club hours later. Aston Villa beat Brighton 2-1 in the other game.

