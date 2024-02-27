Ten Hag challenges ‘unstoppable’ Antony to win back place at Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Brazil international Antony has been assured he still has a future at Manchester United despite plunging down the pecking order of wingers at the English club. The 24-year-old Antony became the second most expensive player in United’s history when he arrived from Ajax for $95 million in the summer of 2022. He has endured a difficult season. He briefly took a leave of absence in order to address allegations made against him of violence toward women. He has dropped to being the fourth-choice winger at United with manager Erik ten Hag starting two 19-year-olds ahead of him. Ten Hag has still given Antony strong backing.

