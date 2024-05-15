Ten Hag addresses Man United fans after winning last home game of season. Chelsea beats Brighton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag saw his team win its last match at Old Trafford this season then strode onto the field to take the microphone and address the club’s fans. There might have been a smattering of boos but there was largely a backdrop of cheers as the under-pressure Dutch coach delivered a speech that felt like an audition to continue in the job next season. United beat Newcastle 3-2 on a night when Chelsea won 2-1 at Brighton. United remained in eighth place but moved level on points with Newcastle in seventh and three behind sixth-place Chelsea. Those three teams are battling to claim the final two European qualification spots in the league.

