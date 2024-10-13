Temwa Chawinga breaks NWSL scoring record to help KC Current take down Bay FC

Temwa Chawinga broke the National Women’s Soccer League single-season goal-scoring record with her 19th of the year to lift the Kansas City Current to a 1-0 win over Bay FC at San Jose’s PayPal Park. Chawinga broke Sam Kerr’s previous record of 18 goals set in 2019. Angel City’s Christen Press and North Carolina’s Olivia Wingate traded goals in stoppage time as the teams played to a 1-1 draw. Lynn Williams scored a late penalty and Esther González added a goal in stoppage time to give Gotham a 2-0 road win against the Chicago Red Stars.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.