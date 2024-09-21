Temwa Chawinga adds to league-leading goal tally as Current beat Spirit 3-0

Temwa Chawinga scored her league-leading 16th goal and the Kansas City Current beat the Washington Spirit 3-0 before a sellout crowd to clinch a playoff spot. Chawinga, celebrating her 26th birthday, got on the end of Debinha’s cutback pass and finished from close range in the 69th minute to make it 3-0 and move within two goals of tying Sam Kerr’s single-season scoring record of 18 set in 2019. Nichelle Prince and Lo’eau LaBonta also scored for the Current. In the other game of the night, Barbra Banda scored her 13th goal of the season to give the Orlando Pride a 1-0 road win over Bay FC.

