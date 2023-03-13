Temple ousts coach Aaron McKie after 4 seasons

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple coach Aaron McKie is out after four years and no NCAA Tournament appearances and will become a special advisor to the athletic department. McKie went 52-56 in four seasons, including 16-16 in 2022-23. The Owls finished fifth in the American Athletic Conference this season with a 10-8 record and were the only AAC team to defeat No. 1 Houston in the regular season. Temple hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2019.

