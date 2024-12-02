Temple hires Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler as Owls’ new football coach

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple hired Sam Houston State coach K.C. Keeler as its new football coach in the Owls’ latest attempt to turn back into a winning program. Keeler replaced Stan Drayton, who was fired on Nov. 18 following three straight losing seasons, and interim coach Everett Withers. The Owls haven’t had a winning record since 2019 but had six straight seasons at .500 or better from 2014-19. Keeler went 97-39 over his 11 years at Sam Houston State.

