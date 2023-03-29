Temple hires Penn State assistant Fisher to replace McKie

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple has hired Penn State assistant Adam Fisher its head coach. Fisher is just the fifth Owls coach since 1973. Temple hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2019. Fisher takes over a team in flux with six players in the transfer portal. Temple has yet to find any steady success in the American Athletic Conference. Fisher spent eight years as an assistant with Miami before he joined Micah Shrewsberry’s staff last season at Penn State. Shrewsberry was hired by Notre Dame after the Nittany Lions’ season ended.

