Temple fires third-year coach Stan Drayton, who never had a winning season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple has fired coach Stan Drayton after losing records in all three of his seasons. Drayton went 9-25 overall and 4-18 in the American Athletic Conference. He was fired a day after Temple beat Florida Atlantic 18-15 on a field goal in overtime. Defensive coordinator Everett Withers will serve as interim coach for the final two games of the season. The Owls went 3-9 in each of Drayton’s first two seasons and are 3-7 this year. Their wins came against Utah State, Tulsa and FAU, teams that are a combined 8-22.

