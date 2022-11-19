Temple beats former conference rival Rutgers in HOF Showcase

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Khalif Battle scored 24 points, Jamille Reynolds had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Temple beat former conference rival Rutgers 72-66 on Friday night in the Hall of Fame Showcase.

Battle scored 13 points in the first half and didn’t score after halftime until the 10:02 mark, but Temple was able to keep its double-digit lead until Rutgers used a 7-0 run to get within 51-45 with 6:57 left.

Rutgers got as close as four points, 70-66, down the stretch but Hysier Miller sealed it with two free throws.

Miller had 12 points and 10 assists and Zach Hicks scored 10 for Temple (2-2), which rebounded from its second overtime loss in three games. Damian Dunn, who leads the nation in scoring at 29.3 points per game, was held to seven points on 1-of-6 shooting.

Temple led 38-23 at the break as Rutgers was 7-of-24 shooting (29%) with nine turnovers.

Clifford Omoruyi had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Cam Spencer scored 17 for Rutgers (3-1). Aundre Hyatt added 13 points.

This was the first series meeting since the 2013-14 season as members of the American Athletic Conference. The teams also were members of the Atlantic 10 Conference from 1982-95.

It was part of a doubleheader at the Mohegan Sun, home of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, with Vermont playing Iona in the late game.

