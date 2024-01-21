Tempers flare in the heat at Africa Cup as Morocco and Congo draw 1-1. South Africa gets first win

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — A melee broke out between Morocco and Congo players and coaching staff at the end of their 1-1 draw at the Africa Cup of Nations. It started after the game when Morocco coach Walid Regragui approached Congo captain Chancel Mbemba, who had already received a yellow card for arguing with the referee. Mbemba clearly disagreed with what Regragui said and made signs for the video referee as players from both teams rushed in and officials struggled to control the situation as pushing and shoving ensued. Morocco missed its chance to secure a spot in the knockout stage with a game to spare. Zambia and Tanzania drew 1-1 in the other Group F match. South Africa routed Namibia 4-0 in Group E.

