Tempers flare at finish as No. 16 Xavier routs Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Souley Boum scored 23 points, Colby Jones had 19 and the two combined on a decisive run early in the second half in leading No. 16 Xavier to an 82-60 victory over Seton Hall. Adam Kunkel added 13 points and the Musketeers held the Pirates to 21 first-half points in winning for only the second time in five games. There was a scuffle in front of the scorer’s table with 1.6 seconds remaining involving Boum and Jaquan Sanders. Both received technical fouls. Pirates forward KC Ndefo, who had fouled out, was ejected after officials reviewed the altercation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.