Tempers flare after Celtics’ Brown grabbed near 76ers bench in Game 7 matchup

BOSTON (AP) — The latest installment of long-running rivalry between the 76ers and Celtics had perhaps oddest moments in the first half of the Eastern Conference semifinals Game 7 matchup. With 6:50 remaining in the second quarter, Boston’s Jaylen Brown dove in front of Philadelphia’s bench area to save a ball from going out of bounds. He was successful, tipping it to a teammate to ignite a fast break. But as he turned to run up the court, he turned around after appearing to be contacted by 76ers’ player on the bench. Referees reviewed video of the play on the next dead ball and it showed Philadelphia’s Georges Niang grabbing Brown. Both were assessed double technical fouls.

