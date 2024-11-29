Telfort scores 23 to help Butler beat Northwestern 71-69 at Arizona Tip-Off

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort scored 23 points, Andre Screen added 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as Butler blew a 15-point lead before the Bulldogs beat Northwestern 71-69 at the Arizona Tip-Off. Butler (5-1) plays the winner between UNLV and No. 25 Mississippi State in the championship game of the Cactus Division on Friday. Northwestern (5-2) takes on the the loser in the third-place game. Telfort put the Bulldogs in front for good when he made two free throws with 6:12 left, Finley Bizjack added a 3-pointer and Butler led the rest of the way. Brooks Barnhizer led the Wildcats with 24 points and Matthew Nicholson scored 14. Nick Martinelli, who went in averaging 23.8 points per game (No. 4 nationally), finished with seven on 3-of-15 shooting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.