Telfort and Davis combine for 51 points to help Butler beat Texas Tech in Big East-Big 12 Battle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort scored 26 points, DJ Davis added 25 points, and Posh Alexander had a triple-double to help Butler beat Texas Tech 103-95 in overtime in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Alexander had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for Butler’s first triple-double since Roosevelt Jones in 2016. At the end of regulation, Telfort made a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 28.6 seconds left to give Butler an 83-81 lead. The Bulldogs defense surrounded Joe Toussaint in the lane at the other end and he passed it out to Pop Isaacs, who drove the left side of the paint for a tying layup with 3.8 to go. Telfort’s heave from midcourt just before the horn did not hit the rim.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.