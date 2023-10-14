Tel Aviv Open canceled because of the Israel-Hamas war

By The Associated Press
A woman lights candles in honor of victims of the Hamas attacks during a vigil at Dizengoff square in central Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. The sign reads: "Out of Words." (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Francisco Seco]

LONDON (AP) — The Tel Aviv Open tennis tournament scheduled for next month has been canceled because of the Israel-Hamas war. The ATP men’s tour says the decision was made after consultation with security experts and with the safety of players and fans in mind. The event was scheduled for early November. In last year’s final, Novak Djokovic defeated Marin Cilic in straight sets to take the title.

