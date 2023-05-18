Teens Avery Zweig and Gianna Clemente win US Women’s Amateur 4-Ball

DuPONT, Wash. (AP) — Teens Avery Zweig and Gianna Clemente won the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Wednesday, beating California college players Tiffany Le and Kate Villegas 3 and 1 at The Home Course. Zweig, 16, of McKinney, Texas, and Clemente, 15, of Estero, Florida, overcame an early two-hole deficit. Clemente and Zweig earned exemptions into the U.S. Women’s Amateur in August at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, and Zweig got a spot in the U.S. Girls’ Junior in July in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Clemente was already exempt to the Junior as the 2022 runner-up. Le, 19, of Covina, California, is a sophomore at the University of California- Riverside. Villegas, 20, of Arcadia, California, spent three years at UCR before transferring to UCLA in January.

