Teenagers Yamal and Cubarsi included in young Spain squad for European Championship

MADRID (AP) — Spain is set to take a young squad to the European Championship. Teenagers Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi have been among the players picked by coach Luis de la Fuente. Fermín López, the 21-year-old Barcelona forward, also was included in the 29-name list announced by the coach. De la Fuente will have to cut three players from the squad for the tournament in Germany. Real Betis forward Ayoze Pérez was one of the few surprises of the list. The 30-year-old had never been called up for the senior squad. The other strikers included Atletico Madrid’s Álvaro Morata and Real Madrid’s Joselu, as well as 16-year-old Yamal of Barcelona and 21-year-old Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao.

