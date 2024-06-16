Teenagers Noel Buck, Esmir Bajraktarevic spark Revolution to 3-2 victory over Whitecaps

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Teenagers Noel Buck and Esmir Bajraktarevic scored first-half goals and the New England Revolution ran their win streak to three with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Revolution (5-10-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute on the 19-year-old Buck’s first goal of the season. Buck scored unassisted, finding the net for the fifth time in 41 career appearances — 27 starts — with the Revs. Ryan Gauld scored six minutes later to pull the Whitecaps (7-6-4) even. Gauld used assists from defenders Javain Brown and Ranko Veselinović to knot the score. New England moved back in front in the 21st minute when Giacomo Vrioni took passes from Dylan Borrero and Carles Gil to score his third goal this season.

