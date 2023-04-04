Teenagers lead Brighton to 2-0 win and 6th place in EPL

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Teenage strikers scored Brighton’s goals in a 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth that boosted the team’s European aspirations. Ireland international Evan Ferguson, 18, stylishly flicked home Kaoru Mitoma’s low cross in the 28th minute to set Brighton on course for a win that moved the team up to sixth place and four points off the Champions League spots. Substitute Julio Enciso, a 19-year-old Paraguayan, secured victory for the Seagulls in stoppage time with his first goal for the club. He cut inside a defender and slotted home a finish from close range. Bournemouth slipped into the relegation zone on goal difference.

