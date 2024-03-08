Teenager Yamal scores for Barcelona to beat Mallorca in La Liga. Napoli next up in Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Teenager Lamine Yamal has curled in a second-half goal to grab Barcelona a 1-0 win over Mallorca at home in the Spanish league. Yamal’s exquisite shot from just inside the corner of the area for the 73rd-minute goal salvaged an otherwise lackluster Barcelona from a second straight draw. Barcelona moved two points ahead of Girona before it hosts Osasuna on Saturday. Leader Real Madrid is five points clear of Barcelona before hosting Celta Vigo on Sunday. Barcelona hosts Napoli on Tuesday with their Champions League round-of-16 game poised after a 1-1 draw in Italy.

