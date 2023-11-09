Teenager Stakusic leads Canada to win over host Spain in BJK Cup Finals. Italy tops France

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Teenager Marina Stakusic got the biggest win of her career to help Canada defeat host Spain 3-0 in Group C of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The 18-year-old Stakusic is ranked No. 258 in the world and defeated No. 65 Rebeka Masarova in straight sets to give Canada the first point of the day at La Cartuja Stadium. Stakusic’s previous career-best victory had been against No. 152 Jaimee Fourlis in 2022. She had never beaten a top 100 opponent. Leylah Fernandez gave Canada the second point by edging Sara Sorribes Tormo in consecutive tiebreakers.

